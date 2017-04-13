Katy Buc-ee's building 'longest car wash in the world'

They say everything is bigger in Texas. That includes a new Buc-ee's car wash in Katy. (Photo: KHOU)

KATY, Texas -- They say everything is bigger in Texas. That includes a new Buc-ee's car wash in Katy.

It's aiming to actually become the "longest in the world."

The 255-foot-long cleaning tunnel is going up beside a brand new Buc-ee’s along I-10 at Cane Island Parkway.

“Yeah, we’re kind of fearing, but we’ll see where we stand," said Ram Hernandez of nearby Super Lube & Tune car wash.

Buc-ee’s confirms it's in touch with the Guinness Book of World Records regarding the new car wash. It's set to open this fall adjacent to a 56,000-square-foot store.

"When we started looking at how long it really is, we said, 'You know, it may be the very longest one in the world,' and if that is the case, and we’ve proven as such, that would be kind of neat," said Buc-ee's general counsel Jeff Nadalo.

The International Carwash Association doesn’t keep track of the largest, biggest or longest. But there is a car wash in Germany that is two stories and reportedly washes a half million vehicles a year.

“They're all pretty much the same. It’s really just the customer service," Hernandez said.

That's something smaller operators say you can’t wash away.

In addition to the car wash and store, the new Buc-ee’s will have about 120 gas pumps.

