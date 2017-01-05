Juvenile arrested after attempted stabbing of sibling

PORT ARTHUR - According to Port Arthur Police Department, they received a call about a stabbing on 40th street at about 8:40 Thursday evening.

Officers were informed that a juvenile had attempted to stab their sibling in the chest with a knife. The incident started with the two siblings having a dispute. It is unclear what started the argument at this time.

No one was transported by ambulance and the juvenile suffered only minor injuries.

The sibling was arrested on charges of assault family violence.

