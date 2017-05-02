Jury deliberating fate of Beaumont man accused in 2010 shooting death of woman, daughter

BEAUMONT - A jury is now deliberating the fate of a Beaumont man man accused of fatally shooting a mother and her 16-year-old daughter in 2010 in their Beaumont home.

Closing arguments in the capital murder trial of Joseph Colone, jr, began at about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and the jury received the case just after 4 p.m.

Testimony in the case began last Tuesday and continued almost a week before the prosecution rested and the defense began to present its side of the case Monday afternoon.

The defense continued Tuesday morning and rested shortly after 10 a.m.

Colone, jr.'s attorney told jurors there are still many unanswered questions saying that Beaumont Police did not conduct a thorough investigation.

Colone's attorney also suggested police tailored evidence to make Colone the main suspect.

The defense also said the polcie never tested Mary Goodman's boyfriend Robert Fontenot for gunshot residue after the shooting.

His attorney also emphasized to the jury that Mary Goodman knew Colone well and that would explain why Goodman's DNA was in the getaway car.

Prosecutors then addressed the jury saying the the defense can't "explain away the dna."

DNA evidence shows that Mary Goodman's blood was found inside Colone's getaway car as well as on a glove Colone was wearing.

The prosecution also pointed out that Colone had the motive to kill Goodman because she had witnessed him robbing a game room.

In it's final statements to jurors the prosecution emphasized the need for justice to be served following a seven year wait by Goodman's family.

