Jurors recess after 7.5 hours Wednesday with no verdict in Colone capital murder trial

BEAUMONT - Jurors in Joseph Colone, jr.'s, capital murder trial went home Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

Deliberations will continue Thursday morning at 8 a.m. following about eight and half hours of deliberation on Wednesday.

Prosecutors argue Colone killed Mary Goodman and her 16-year-old daughter, Briana, seven years ago because she was a key witness in another case against him.

They also say Goodman's blood was found inside of Colone's getaway car.

The defense argues there are a lot of unanswered questions as well as holes in the investigation.

If convicted Colone could face the death penalty.

