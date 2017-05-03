Jurors recess after 7.5 hours Wednesday with no verdict in Colone capital murder trial

BEAUMONT - Jurors in Joseph Colone, jr.'s, capital murder trial went home Wednesday without reaching a verdict.
Deliberations will continue Thursday morning at 8 a.m. following about eight and half hours of deliberation on Wednesday.
Prosecutors argue Colone killed Mary Goodman and her 16-year-old daughter, Briana, seven years ago because she was a key witness in another case against him.
They also say Goodman's blood was found inside of Colone's getaway car.
The defense argues there are a lot of unanswered questions as well as holes in the investigation.
If convicted Colone could face the death penalty.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs