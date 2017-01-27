‘Jughead' the deer continues to elude rescuers in Md.

(Photo: Chris Beauchamp)

BEL AIR, MD. (WUSA9) - For the fifth day, “Jughead” the deer continues to elude wildlife workers who are trying to rescue her.

The female deer remains “healthy and in good condition” despite a plastic jug that has become lodged over the doe’s head, according to Maryland Department of Natural Resources spokesman Gregg Bortz.

Bortz said wildlife workers have been attempting to use a tranquilizer dart gun to capture the deer since Monday and will continue the effort through the weekend.

Workers need to get within very close range of the deer to successfully tranquilize it, and so far they have been unable to approach close enough. Windy, blustery conditions have also been a challenge.

Christopher Beauchamp, a resident on Briarcliffe Lane, in Bel Air was the first to capture photographs of the deer and share them with neighbors on Facebook. Beauchamp also notified Natural Resources officials to the situation.

Deer are a common sight in the subdivision and “get into everything”, said neighbor Toni Ungaretti, who recalled how the local herd even plucked a decorative fall corn display off her front door one night.

“But I really hate to see this. I hope it’s going to be OK,” Ungaretti said.

A close examination of Beauchamp’s photographs reveals the plastic jug stuck on the deer’s head may have contained pretzels or Halloween candy. Deer are attracted to salt and it’s possible the animal may have been trying to lick residual salt from inside the container, according to wildlife experts.

