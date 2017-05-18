Judge rules UT stabbing suspect must get second mental evaluation

Kendrex White. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - Kendrex White, the University of Texas at Austin stabbing suspect, must undergo a second mental evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The judge sided with prosecutors who filed a motion on Wednesday requesting that White be evaluated by a disinterested doctor rather than exclusively by the doctor hired by White's defense attorneys. White's attorney argued that the original test determined him to be competent and that prosecutors were using the second test as a means to gather more information from White about the attack on campus May 1.

The new test could come as early as Friday, the Statesman reported.

You can find the previous story here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV