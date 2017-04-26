Judge rescinds temporary order barring transfer, athletics ban of beach brawl suspect by WO-S HS

Morris Joseph, Jr., 18 Photo/Orange County Jail

ORANGE - An Orange County judge on Wednesday rescinded a temporary restraining order against the West Orange-Stark High School filed by the attorney for a student accused in the spring break beating of an Orangefield man.

The attorney for West Orange-Stark High School senior Morris Joseph, Jr., was not able to make the hearing on the order Wednesday afternoon due to a scheduling conflict so Judge Judge Courtney Arkeen rescinded the order effective immediately.

The temporary order which was signed on April 20, 2017 by Judge Arkeen in 128th District Court had kept the school from preventing Morris Joseph, Jr's, participation in UIL activities or transferring him to an alternative campus for 14 days according to his attorney Samuel L. Milledge II.

Joseph, 18, is accused of felony aggravated assault along with three other Orange men in the spring break beating of Noah Frillou, 18, on Crystal Beach.

The school had prevented Joseph from participating in a UIL area track meet and told him they were transferring him to an alternative campus Milledge told 12News.

Milledge noted that this is the final month of Joseph's senior year and said he thinks the suspects are being targeted because their "celebrity" status makes them easy targets.

The last day of classes for the school year is May 26, 2017, according to the school's website.

Several witnesses told Galveston County deputies that Jospeh, Rufus Joseph, Deionte Thompson and Daletredricc Wolfford, all of Orange, were involved in the beating of Frillou according to probable cause affidavits.

All four men turned themselves in to authorities nearly a month after the brawl and have been released on $20,000

Cause_A170115-C

