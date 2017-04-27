Judge denies motion for mistrial in murder trial of Beaumont man accused in deaths of mom, daughter

BEAUMONT - The capital murder trial of a Beaumont man came to a screeching halt Thursday when the defense requested a mistrial.

Defense attorneys for Joseph Colone, Jr., who is accused of killing Mary Goodman and her daughter, Briana, at their home in 2010, made the request after a witness told the jury about one of Colone's previous convictions.

Prosecutors say Colone killed the two in order to prevent them from testifying against him in an aggravated robbery case.

When U.S. Marshall James McNeely, who arrested Colone in Houston, was asked by the defense on cross examination if he knew Colone he said that he knew that Colone was under federal supervision.

At this point McNeely was asked to stop speaking and the jury was removed from the courtroom while the attorneys conferred with 252nd District Court Judge Raquel West.

Prosecutors say that the defense requested a mistrial asserting that McNeely's statement contaminated the jury.

Judge West denied the defense's motion for mistrial and later instructed the jury to disregard McNeely's statement about Colone being under federal supervision.

The trial then resumed.

