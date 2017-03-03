Judge delays first Twin Peaks biker trial

System.Object

WACO - Judge Ralph Strother agreed Friday to delay the first trial of three bikers charged in connection with the deadly Twin Peaks shootout.

Christopher Julian Carrizal, his son Christopher Jacob Carrizal, and Jerry Edward Pierson were scheduled to stand trial on April 17th.

Judge Strother granted a continuance at the request of their attorney, Landon Northcutt.

Nine motorcycle gang members were killed and 18 others were injured in a melee in May 2015 at the now closed Twin Peaks Restaurant located in the Central Texas Marketplace at I-35 and Loop 340 in Waco.

Waco police said the fight started in the bathroom of the restaurant. One biker group made up of several smaller gangs reserved an outdoor portion of the establishment and a dispute began when a rival group showed up uninvited.

The dispute quickly spilled out into the main dining area when the shooting began. Gang members used guns, knives, brass knuckles, and chains, according to police.

Intelligence officials said the bloodshed was the result of a turf war between two of the gangs, the Bandidos and Cossacks.

More than 170 people were arrested after the incident.

A new trial date has not been set.

(© 2017 KCEN)