Joseph Colone found guilty in 2010 deaths of Beaumont woman , 16-year-old daughter

Joseph Colone Jr. has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2010 deaths of a Beaumont woman and her 16-year-old daughter in 2010.

Colone, jr., did not have a major reaction to the verdict, which was reached around 9:30 a.m.

Family members of the Goodmans appeared relieved with many breaking down in tears and embracing each other.

The jury will be given a break and then the punishment phase of Colone, jr.'s trial will begin in about an hour.

Colone, jr., could be sentenced to life in or prison without parole or be sentenced to death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

