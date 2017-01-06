NEWTON - Three people are charged after law enforcement locates guns, drugs, and other items at homes in Newton County.

Around four Friday morning, officers from the Newton Police Department along with the Newton County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety served a search warrant on a home on Highway 87 North, just inside the City limits of Newton.





During the search, officers found around 25 guns of various calibers and a lawnmower thought to have been stolen in recent weeks. In addition, the officers also found a small amount of methamphetamine resulting. Two people were taken into custody at the home.



Based on evidence found at that address, the officers then went to a home in Bon Wier, where they also found more weapons and drug paraphernalia. That's where the third suspect was taken into custody.

Later in the day, officers also went to a home on Count Road 2004, also known as Ford Cemetery Road in the north end of Newton County, where they found a John Deer tractor that had also been reported stolen.



