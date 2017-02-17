Joint drug checkpoint nets 18 pounds of hydroponic marijuana

Osama Fayyaz, 27, of Port Arthur, left, and Naureen Geewalla, 25, of Richmond Photo/JCSO

BEAUMONT - A joint drug checkpoint operation by local, county and federal officers turned up 18 pounds of what police say is 18 pounds of suspected hydroponic marijuana.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

Last night, 02-16-2017 around 7:15 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff Office Deputies participated in a joint drug checkpoint operation with Beaumont PD, DEA, ATF and FBI in IH10 near Hwy 365.

After observing numerous traffic violations, a Jefferson County Narcotics agent initiated a traffic stop on a 2009 BMW SUV in the 19000 block of FM 365.

After stopping the vehicle and while the Deputy was speaking to the two occupants, a BPD K-9 immediately indicated that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle.

A search of the BMW was conducted and it resulted in the recovery of approximately 18 pounds of suspected Hydroponic Marijuana.

It was vacuum sealed and located in a set of luggage in the back seat of the vehicle.

The street value is approximately $36,000.00.

A 27 year old Port Arthur man, Osama Fayyaz and a 25 year old Richmond, Texas woman, Naureen Gheewalla, were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for 3rd degree felony possession of marijuana.

The investigation continues.



