Jefferson County's first African-American woman to serve as county commissioner dies

KBMT 5:07 PM. CST February 22, 2017

BEAUMONT - Jefferson County's first African-American woman to serve as a county commissioner has passed away.

Connie Patterson , 69, of Beaumont, died on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after battling an unspecified illness.

Patterson was appointed to fill the Precinct 4 Commissioners' seat when the previous commissioner resigned according to the Precinct 4 Commissioner's Office.

MORE | Connie Patterson obituary

She served from 2001-2002.

Services will be held Thursday, February 23 at 11 a.m. at West Tabernacle Church on Waco Street in Beaumont.

(© 2017 KBMT)


