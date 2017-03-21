Jefferson County Sheriff's investgators, Conroe Police bust Houston man in $1.2M airport burglaries

Hugo Edmundo Rincon Urrea, 21

BEAUMONT - Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators along with police in Conroe have arrested a suspect in several burglaries at Southeast Texas airports with losses totaling more than $1.2 million.

Hugo Edmundo Rincon Urrea, 21, of Houston, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on felony theft charges related to several thefts at Southeast Texas airports according to the jail's database.

His bond is set at $130,000.

An airplane on the tarmac along with several other planes and a vehicle inside a hangar at the Southeast Texas Regional Airport were burglarized on Saturday, March 11, 2017, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Losses at the Southeast Texas Regional Airport totaled more than $225,000 the release said.

Sheriff's office investigators discovered evidence that assisted in finding the suspect according to the release.

Investigators Deputy Mark Holmes and Deputy Danny Powell also found out that the Beaumont Municipal Airport as well as an airport and an avionics business in Conroe and two airports each in Harris and Chambers Counties had been the scene of similar thefts around the same time period the release said.

Urrea was arrested in Conroe and police there along with Jefferson County investigators interviewed him and obtained a full confession from him the release said.

The property stolen in all of the burglaries, valued at more than $1.2 million, has been recovered and will be returned to its owners according to the release.

