Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies ask for help locating Nederland woman missing since July 21

Debra Killian

NEDERLAND - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Nederland woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

At about 2:30pm Debra Killian she was last seen walking off from her residence after having an argument and has not have been seen since.

This did not alarm the family at first because she has left for days on end before and had returned.

She was reported missing by her husband on July 24, 2017.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Debra is 53 years old, blonde hair, green eyes, 4' 9" tall and approximately 177 lbs. and has a history of mental health problems.

If you have seen Debra or know where she is, please call the Detective Savoie with the Sheriff's Office at 409-835-8478.

