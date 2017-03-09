Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens honored at YWCA luncheon

BEAUMONT - The state's first African American female sheriff was honored today by the YWCA.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens was the keynote speaker at today's YWCA Beaumont Ladies Luncheon.

"I think it's endearing that my accomplishments, I'm being rewarded for, but they're not, I don't consider them just my accomplishments," Stephens said to the group.

"You know, what I've done is on the shoulders, and I've said that time and time again on many of the women who sit in this room, and so I don't take that lightly," she said.

"And so of course it's important for me. But it's important for the next generation of women."

Stephen's advice for young women and girls is to value yourself. Be the best that you can be and work hard and always learn from others.

