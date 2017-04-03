JEFFERSON COUNTY - Jefferson County Sheriff Stephens grieving another loss in the line of duty Monday.

This time, happening too close to home which is why she makes sure her deputies always take extra precautions while serving and protecting.

“We still have a job to do. We can’t let what’s going on in our country right now, not just here locally, but all over stop us from doing what we signed up to do. When we took these jobs we understood it was going to be dangerous.” Said Stephens.

Investigators say Harris County Precinct 3 Asst. Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was shot to death on Monday outside the Baytown Courthouse Complex.

The 30-year-old law enforcement veteran was arriving for work.

Officials now calling it an ambush attack.

“I think it’s a cowardly act. I’m not sure how you prevent cowards from doing things like this.” Stephens said.

Deputies at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office showed 12News reporter Ezzy Castro what their bulletproof vests look like.

“We are continuously training. There’s always going to be those people out there who wants to see us hurt for whatever their reasons are.” Said Stephens.

Keeping the community safe is always priority for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office as well as protecting their own.

“As a sheriff, I just want my deputies to be able to go home to their families every night and that’s always in the back of my mind.” Stephens told 12News.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $65,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

