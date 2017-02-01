Jefferson County Pct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam shot overnight in Houston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam was shot Tuesday night in Houston.

Gillam was shot while stopped in his car in the 7000 block of MLK according to the Houston Police Department.

He was shot once and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he is in stable condition.

12News was previously told that he had been shot six times.

Houston Police say a gunman is on the run after shooting Gillam after a fight in a parked car at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on MLK at Doolittle in southeast Houston.

Police say Gillam was arguing with a woman while parked in his Mercedes, and that’s when someone approached and shot him in the head.

Gillam started to drive away but then stopped in the middle of MLK until paramedics arrived.

Police say the woman Gillam was arguing with fled the scene as did the man who opened fire.

Judge Gillam III was appointed to the bench in April 2004 after then Judge Thurman Bartie was removed according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office.

Gillam then went on to be re-elected the clerk's office said.

(© 2017 KBMT)