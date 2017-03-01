Jefferson County Pct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III

PORT ARTHUR - Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam is still in the hospital after he was shot in the neck a month ago.

His friend Councilman Willie Bae Lewis said Judge Gillam still has a bullet in his neck. He explained doctors are waiting for his health to improve before doctors preform surgery.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said Gillam is doing office work from his phone in the hospital and is also getting help from other Justices of the Peace.

Judge Branick said Judge Gillam is also receiving paid leave and will continue to get paid as long as he is an elected official.



He also said he does not know if complaints were issued against Judge Gillam.

However, Judge Branick said he wants answers about what happened the night Judge Gillam was shot.

“I don’t know what happened and don’t know what to think,” said Branick. “The extended impact affects the county.”

According to Texas law if a Justice of the Peace is unable to perform official duties because of injury, the county judge may appoint a qualified person to serve temporarily for the duration of the disability.

Branick said he is not considering this appointment because they have enough justices to do the job.

Judge Gillam did not pick up his phone when 12news called for a comment.





