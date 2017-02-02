JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson county Justice of the Peace, Tom Gillam III is recovering in a hospital after he was shot in the face and neck.

He was shot on Tuesday on the 7000 block of MLK Blvd near Doolittle Blvd on Tuesday.

That night, Justice Gillam should have been in Jefferson County because he was listed as the on-call Justice of the Peace.

“I had to sit back and keep my cool because I was panicking,” said Cashius Drummer.

This was a common reaction from church members at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Orange where Gillam serves as pastor.

"To me that is one of the worst things you could've done, to hurt a pastor," said Drummer.

12 news went to his home and asked his wife if she knew why he was in Houston but she did not give a comment.

12 news has also confirmed, the night Justice Gillam was required to be on-call, another Justice of the Peace was also out of town for a seminar.

12 news reached out to a third justice of the peace to see if Gillam’s shift was covered the night of the shooting we did not get a response.

Luckily that night, the Port Arthur Police Department did not require his assistance.

Right now Justice Gilliam is recovering in a Houston hospital with a bullet lodged in his neck. His friend Councilman Willie "Bae" Lewis said the doctors plan on removing the bullet once the swelling goes down.



His friends and family said they are happy that he is feeling better.

"He’s more like an uncle to me as long as I’ve known him he’s really good with my family," said Drummer.

Houston police said the search for suspects is ongoing at this time.





