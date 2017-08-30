The Jefferson County judge is warning residents of western Jefferson County that a levee breached twice in recent days, and that one of them was potentially "catastrophic."

Judge Jeff Branick says the levee at the Gilbert Lake Estates reservoir suffered a minor breach a few days ago, but said a potentially catastrophic breech happened yesterday. He says the reservoir covers about 5800 acres north of Interstate 10 near Highway 365. He says the county is working hard to ensure the integrity of the levee is repairs, but that residents should be monitoring the situation closely. He said the breach's levees are located in a place that makes it more difficult to repair.

He said a breach would affect residents north and south of Interstate 10 near the Hwy 365 exits.

© 2017 KBMT-TV