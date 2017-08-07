Jefferson County inmate dies after being found in distress at jail

Jefferson County jail

BEAUMONT - A Jefferson County Correctional Facility inmate has died after being found in distress in his cell.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

A 38 year old JCSO inmate passed away this afternoon at a local hospital.

The inmate had been brought in around 3:25 a.m. by Beaumont P.D. charged with Public Intoxication.

The inmate had been medically cleared at a local hospital prior to arrival at the Correctional Facility. He had a mental Health Hold placed on him.

While checking on the inmate, a Correctional Officer discovered that he was lying on the floor and appeared to be in distress.

Medical Staff at the Correctional Facility was immediately notified and quickly began CPR.

An ambulance transported the inmate to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased around 3:40 p.m.. An autopsy has been ordered.

The name of the deceased will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

