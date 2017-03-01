Jefferson County grand jury indicts Silsbee man on human trafficking charges

Johnny Ray Matlock Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - A Silsbee man has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on human trafficking charges.

Johnny Ray Matlock, 23, of Silsbee, has been charged with luring several local women, some underage, into prostitution according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Matlock, who was officially charged with "continuous trafficking of persons," used social media and apps to lure the women the release said.

The charge is a first degree felony and carries a penalty range of 25-99 years or life in prison.

After gaining their trust Matlock would lure the women to Beaumont motels where they were held against their will and forced into prostitution according to the release.

He would then advertise the women on BackPage.com to promote his "business" the release said.

The indictment was the result of a joint investigation involving the Beaumont Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Matlock is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

(© 2017 KBMT)