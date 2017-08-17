Jefferson County deputy's vehicle involved in major wreck along U.S. High 90 west of Beaumont

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a major wreck in front of the ExxonMobil refinery along U.S. 90 west of Beaumont.

A pickup truck and the deputy's vehicle were involved in the wreck and one person had to be extricated with the jaws of life.

Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene to investigate but did not have any information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

