Jefferson County deputies jump into bayou Sunday night to rescue man from partially submerged truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Two Jefferson County deputies rescued a man from a partially submerged truck late Sunday night after his truck drove off the road and into Hillebrandt Bayou after he suffered a "medical emergency."

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On 08-13-2017 at 10:14 p.m., hours Deputy K. Scoggan was traveling on FM 365 near the Hillebrandt Bayou Bridge. Deputy Scoggan noticed what appeared to be exhaust stacks and black smoke coming from the water area of the bayou, south of FM 365.

Deputy Scoggan turned her patrol vehicle around and noticed it was a truck mostly submerged in the water. She approached the truck and saw a man in the driver’s seat slumped over towards the passenger seat, unresponsive due to a medical emergency.

She tried to get his attention, but was unsuccessful.

Deputy Scoggan discarded her duty belt, got in the water and attempted to break the driver’s window to get to the man in the truck. Deputy B. Torres arrived on scene at this time.

They were unable to break a side window. They got on the hood of the truck and began breaking the front windshield. Once they broke the windshield, they noticed the man started to move. They were able to get him to roll down his window.

Once his driver’s side window was rolled down, Deputies Crain and Staggs assisted in getting the man and the two Deputies to the bank. Acadian EMS was on scene and transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

All deputies involved did a phenomenal job in this rescue. This man could have easily drowned in the sinking mud. The thought of alligators, snakes, fire ants and spiders did not keep these Deputies from doing their jobs.

We received the following message today… I don't know if any of them will be able to read this. But I would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Deputies that saved Alan's life. They went above and beyond to help him. I have always respected law-enforcement. But what they did for him Sunday night was above and beyond. Thank you to each and every one of you!

