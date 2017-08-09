Jefferson County declares disaster because of damaged flood wall

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Southeast Texans who want to know how a failed flood wall will affect their property will have a chance to ask questions Thursday night at a town hall meeting to be held at the Lamar State College-Port Arthur Carl Parker Center gymnasium.

Jefferson County Drainage District 7 notified the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week that the floodwall near Taylor Bayou had failed. The floodwall is part of the Port Arthur and Vicinity Hurricane Flood Protection system.

“As a result of the floodwall’s current condition, we do not have confidence that it will withstand a local tropical storm or hurricane,” said a spokesperson for the Corps of Engineers.

Jefferson County Judge Jef Branick said he will sign a disaster declaration which clear the way for federal funding if repair cost is too much. The initial price tag estimates range in the millions.

Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

12News Reporter William Blanchette spoke with nearby homeowners and county officials and will have a live report at 5,6 and 6:30.

© 2017 KBMT-TV