Jefferson County DA expected to be fine after passing out due to a high blood pressure episode

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham

BEAUMONT - The Jefferson County District Attorney is recovering in a Beaumont hospital after a medical emergency.

Bob Wortham passed out in the district attorney's office Tuesday morning as a result of a high blood pressure episode but is expected to be fine according to Wortham's son, Judge Baylor Wortham.

A statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that Bob Wortham was stricken with a sudden illness

Wortham was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is doing well according to the statement from the sheriff's office.

Wortham was out of the office briefly in mid 2016 due to health issues.

