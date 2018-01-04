Jefferson County DA announces that challenger is ineligible for office

Letter from Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham on the eligibility of David Bellow in the DA's race. (Photo: KBMT)

A letter from Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham has become the last straw in a fight over whether David Bellow is allowed to run for Wortham's post.

12News has learned the Jefferson County Republican Party will not be allowed to certify Bellow to be on the March or November ballots.

In the letter, Wortham noted that the State Bar of Texas had not found Bellow to be a practicing attorney and stated that Bellow was therefore ineligible under the Texas Government Code.

If on the ballot, Bellow would have challenged Wortham, a Democrat, on the November ballot.

