JEFFERSON COUNTY - On March 14th 2012, a regular worked day turned terrifying for many Jefferson County Courthouse employees.

On Tuesday, one of the Jefferson County security guards remembers the tragedy as if it happened yesterday.

Even though he declined to go on camera, he told 12News he heard glass doors and windows shattering with the bullets that tore into the courthouse five years ago.

Prosecutors say the shooter, 46-year-old Bartholomew Granger shot and killed 79-year-old Minnie Ray Seabolt outside the courthouse and wounded another person.

Granger then ran to RCI Construction about a block away where prosecutors say he held four people hostage. A couple of employees were able to detain Granger and open the doors for a Beaumont SWAT team.

Granger’s daughter and ex-girlfriend were set to testify against him on that day of March 14 as he stood trial on charges of sexual assault.

In 2013, prosecutors proved Granger intended to shoot his daughter to death.

Granger is currently on death row at a state prison in Livingston.

