Jefferson County courthouse evacuated 8/7/2017 (D. Chillow)

BEAUMONT - Government employees and early-morning visitors of the Jefferson County courthouse and the Beaumont municipal court were evacuated due to bomb threats early Monday morning.

Sheriff's office deputies, Beaumont Police and Troopers with the Department of Public Safety were called to the buildings to search after the threats were received. Officials gave the all-clear for both locations by 8:45 a.m. after no threats were found.

This is the second time the courthouse has been evacuated for a bomb threat this year. According to 12News file stories, a courthouse receptionist received a "non-specific bomb threat" on June 5 and the courthouse was evacuated as a precaution. No bomb was found and everyone was allowed to return around 11 a.m. That evacuation was on a Monday morning as well.

12News talked to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson about the threat at the municipal court. She said just after 7 a.m. a man called dispatch saying he overheard people talking about explosives at the municipal court and a possible threat. The municipal court was searched and quickly returned to regular business.

Officials say more information will be released later this morning.

