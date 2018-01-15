Jeff Co. deputies and K9 search for driver who fled from car after chase

A two-county police chase ended in Liberty County along Hwy 90 on Monday 1/15/2018 (D. Chillow)

LIBERTY COUNTY - Jefferson and Liberty County deputies are searching an area off of Hwy 90 in Liberty County for a man who led them on a chase shortly after sunrise Monday.

A sheriff's office spokesperson as of 8:45 a.m. has not released details of the chase that began around 7 a.m. A driver in a stolen vehicle refused to stop for a Jefferson County deputy in the Nome area. The driver was able to get away from the deputy, but was spotted about a half-hour later. The second chase ended in Liberty County when the driver lost control of the stolen Dodge Charger off of Hwy 90 near rice dryers just west of FM 1009. Two men jumped from the car and fled on foot.

A K-9 was called to the scene as officers searched for the men.

A tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the Charger was stolen out of Baytown.

