Jefferson County Sheriff-elect Zena Stephens is hitting the ground running ahead of taking office on the first of the new year.

Stephens confirmed to 12News Thursday that she has asked every Jefferson County Sheriff's Office employee to submit an application for appointment under her elected term. The office employs over 400 workers.

Using knowledge from her service under Mitch Woods for 17 years, Stephens says she has denied multiple applications thus far, though she has not finished combing through the submissions.

The Sheriff-elect was adamant that she has not laid off any employees to date pointing to Woods' end-of-term being December 31st at midnight.

Stephens said she wants to see which employees share her vision for the office and are up to date on their licenses and certifications.

