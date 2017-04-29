BEAUMONT - A 30-year-old Jasper woman died Friday night after a family argument in Beaumont.



The Beaumont Police received several calls of a fight on the 2900 block of Toccoa Road in Beaumont on Thursday afternoon.

Sergeant Cody Guedry says that the suspect, 40-year-old Salvador Torres Mijares then transported the victim, 30-year-old Tanya Rhodes to the hospital.

Police officers say that the suspect claimed that the victim "fell and had major injuries."

Upon investigation, the Beaumont Police Department found that it was the same couple involved in the disturbance on Toccoa Road.

Mijares was then arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

Police say the victim possibly fell off a vehicle, charges may be upgraded upon investigation.

His bond is set at 150,000 dollars, and he is currently on a mental health hold.

