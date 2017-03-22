Jasper police officer resigns amidst accusations of stealing from Jasper Police Association

JASPER - A Jasper Police officer has resigned after being accused of stealing from the Jasper Police Association.

Jasper officer Wanda Brister, who served as president of the association until recently when she resigned from that position, is accused of making unauthorized transactions totaling $471.26 in 2016 and 2017 according to a release from Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall.

From Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall...

On March 7th, 2017, members of the Jasper Police Association conveyed to me, that there were possible unauthorized charges on the accounts of the association that were made by an officer within the Jasper Police Department.

I immediately instructed an officer to conduct an internal investigation into the allegation in an attempt to verify its validity and to report back to me.

However, in the meantime the officer alleged to have committed the acts, officer Wanda Brister was allowed to continue in regular duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

On March 20th the internal investigation was completed and a final report revealed that in the year 2017 Brister made two unauthorized transactions for a sum of $186.15, for personal items.

The investigation also showed that in the year 2016, five additional charges were also made totaling $285.11. The combined amounts for the 2016 and 2017 years is $471.26.

Officer Brister served as the president of the Jasper Police Association, which is a separate entity from the Jasper Police Department.

The Association consists of both sworn officers of the Jasper Police Department and civilian employees of the City of Jasper.

When confronted with the initial investigation Officer Brister voluntarily resigned her position as President of the Association.

Being that the Jasper Police Department is a separate entity from the Jasper Police Department, the members of the Association were presented with the findings and allowed to make the determination of whether or not criminal charges should be filed against Brister.

The Association collectively agreed that no criminal charges were to be filed on Brister with the condition that she was to reimburse the group of the money in question.

However due to policy violations Officer Brister was asked to resign her position with the City of Jasper.

There are two funds in used in the operation of the Jasper Police Association.

One is Fundraiser Account, which is funded by donations and fundraisers.

The second is the Administrative Account, which is derived from dues paid by the officers and private citizens who belong to the Association and I am sorry to say that the discrepancies were found in both accounts.

As Chief of the Jasper Police Department I have worked with the board members of the Association to put procedures in place that reduce the risk that the unauthorized use of the funds will not happen in the future.

I have also worked with board members to see that a set of checks and balances have also been enacted.

© 2017 KBMT-TV