Jasper police issue warning following deaths of two young men

The deaths of two young men in a matter of days has Jasper Police on high alert.

New Year's Eve night friends of Daniel Thomas found his body at his Jasper home. Just 3 days later, on January 2nd, family members of Bruce Turner found him dead in the yard of his home.

Authorities say both victims were in their mid-20's and appeared to be healthy and no other trauma was located on either man.

The cases are still currently under investigation, but investigators say it is a possibility that both subjects could have ingested some synthetic marijuana, also known by the street names of K2, Kush, or woo.

Autopsies were performed on both men, yesterday. No cause of death has been determined pending toxicology results.

