Jasper officers arrest man on drug possession

JASPER - Jasper Police officers have arrested a Jasper man on drug possession charges.
From the Jasper Police Department...
On the afternoon of May 15th 2017 Jasper Police Department Narcotics Investigators traveled to 668 W MLK the Sweet Briar Hills Apartment Complex to serve a Felony Narcotics Warrant on Corderro Watts, a residence of the complex.
Upon arrival to the residence Officers detected a strong odor of Marijuana emitting from within the residence. Investigators then requested but were denied consent to search the residence by Watts.
Due to this refusal a search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence.
Several different types of Narcotics and paraphernalia were seized as a result of the warrant.
Corderro Cortez Watts (age 28) Jasper, Tx
Charges...
- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > = 4 grams < 200 grams (Methamphetamine) (Second Degree Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > = 1 gram < 4 grams (Crack Cocaine) (Third Degree Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz. (Class “B” Misdemeanor”)
The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be forthcoming.
