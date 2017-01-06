Jasper neighbors prepare for frosty night

JASPER - Frosty conditions hit the Lakes area Friday.

Sleet began falling from the sky just after noon, softly covering windshields and roadways in Jasper.

George and Thomas, two Jasper residents decided to spend their Friday checking on elderly neighbors.

The men made sure their friends were prepared for the wintry weather.

"If you help people, people help you," said Thomas Hunter.

The guys wrapped pipes and made sure pets had a place to sleep inside. Hunter said he doesn't mind the chilly temperatures.

At a local service station, Deundrae Jones says he's ready for warmer conditions.

Jones says as the temperature continues to drop, more customers are stopping in for coffee.

(© 2017 KBMT)