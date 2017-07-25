Jasper man flown to hospital following blow-out, wreck with logging truck in Evadale

EVADALE - A Jasper man had to be extricated from his pickup truck and transported to a Beaumont hospital by air ambulance Tuesday morning after his truck struck a logging truck in Evadale.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

JASPER COUNTY, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers investigated a two-vehicle major crash this morning at approximately 7:15 a.m., on FM 1131 about two miles South of Evadale.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2000 Ford pickup was traveling south on FM 1131 when the vehicle had a blowout and crossed the center stripe of FM 1131 and struck the side of a trailer being towed by a 1997 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the Ford is identified as Kenneth Walker, 37, from Jasper, TX.

Walker was transported from the scene of the crash to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt is identified as Earl Bertrand, 46, from Hillister, TX.

Bertrand was reportedly not injured as a result of the crash. This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

