Jasper man dies in Sunday afternoon crash

JASPER COUNTY - An elderly man from Jasper died Sunday from injuries he received in a car crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identifies the man as Charles Moss Jr., 93 of Jasper.

Troopers say Moss was driving a pickup truck on CR 110 near Highway 63 in Jasper County around 12:30 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way, pulling out in front of an SUV.

The passenger in Moss' truck, Sally Mitchell, 75, of Jasper, was taken to Jasper Memorial hospital. Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the SUV, Summer Keen, 33, of Jasper, was also taken to Jasper Memorial hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

