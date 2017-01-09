Jasper family seeking answers after bullet hits car

JASPER - Khrissy Collins was leaving church with her family, Sunday, when they heard a loud noise ring through their car. Inside the vehicle, her 2-year-old daughter, and young cousins.



“When we pulled up we weren't sure if it was a gunshot, or if something hit the window, or what,” said Collins.



When the family discovered a bullet hole in the window, they went straight to the police station.



“Somebody pulled up at the same time as us,” said Collins. “They had a gun shot in their car as well.”



Both vehicles were traveling down Marvin Hancock Drive, and passing over Sandy Creek when their cars were struck. As for Collins, she says this situation is frightening.

“(It’s)Scary because now I don't even feel safe going to the store,” said Collins. “Or just riding with my mom and dad or people that you're supposed to feel safe with. I mean it doesn't feel safe.”



And while she doesn't think that anyone would have any reason to target her family, she feels lucky that that the situation didn't end badly.

"We don't feel like it was personal, or you know maybe someone wanted to hurt us or anything like that," said Collins. "We didn't think about that. We just, you know, felt like it could have ended bad so we were kind of worried you know. But thankfully nothing happened."

The family says that they will be pressing charges as soon as the police investigation is finished in hopes that this doesn't happen to anyone else. Jasper police could not be reached for comment.

