SOURCE: NEWTON COUNTY JAIL (Photo: KBMT)

NEWTON COUNTY - A Jasper county man is accused of breaking into a home and going through a woman’s underwear drawer.

20-year-old Matthew Maness is behind bars in Newton county jail for criminal trespassing and burglary charges.

Newton county Sheriff Billy Rowles said Maness is also being denied bond and is indicted for stalking in Jasper County.

12news spoke to one woman named Sabrina Lakey who said she received Facebook messages from Maness since 2014. Lakey said she never expected Maness to break into her home after she blockedand told him to stop contacting her.

“I felt very violated, I never felt this violated in my life," said Lakey.

Lakey was at work when she received a call from her cleaning lady that Maness was inside her home. Maness told the cleaning lady that she knew Sabrina and said he was checking on the house.

"It's a very odd feeling, being afraid to go inside your own home," said Lakey.

After deputies were called, Lakey rushed to her Burkeville home and found her underwear and makeup scattered all over her room.

"On the end of my bed there were several pair of undergarments that were not there when I left,”said Lakey.

She explained that she doesn’t know Maness personally but said he's sent her messages on Facebook since 2014.

"What’s crazy is that he talks to you like he’s been your friend forever and asks what you are up to,” said Lakey.

She eventually blocked him and told him to stop but she said he continued to message her. However, she isn’t the only one who received these messages. After her experience, she made a post on Facebook and received several comments from other women.

"They said ‘Oh my gosh he’s done this, he’s said this to me,’” said Lakey. “They are literally dozens of us."

Lakey said she learned her social media lesson and decided she will press charges against Maness.

12news reached out to the other Newton County Victim whose home was burglarized. She said Maness stole her 20 year-old daughter’s underwear, iPad and senior photo.

12 news also confirmed that Maness is the grandson of former Jefferson county district attorney Tom Maness. 12 news also reached out to Maness's father but he said he has no comment.

(© 2017 KBMT)