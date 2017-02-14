Jasper County deputies seek man who left puppy in Buna veterinarians' mailbox over weekend

BUNA - The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who left a puppy in the mailbox of a Buna vet over the weekend.

The staff at the Buna Animal Hospital arrived Monday morning to find a puppy that had been left inside their mailbox over the weekend according to Dr. Foster the hospital.

"It takes a special kind of stupid to lock a puppy in my mailbox with no food or water on a weekend," was posted on the hospital's Facebook page Monday morning.

A man driving a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck was seen in a security video making the "delivery" at about 12:30 pm on Saturday according to Foster.

The puppy, who has been adopted, was left without food and water in the mail for more than 36 hours.

If you have information call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (409) 384-5417.

