Jasper County Deputies investigating double stabbing in Buna

Two people are being treated for their wounds following a stabbing in Buna early Sunday morning.

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 11:06 PM. CDT March 12, 2017

BUNA - Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:30 Sunday morning near FM 1004 in Buna. 

According to law enforcement officers, both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims is in the ICU at Christus St. Elizabeth at this time. 

According to Jasper County Lieutenant Matt Ortego, one of the victims is the grandson of a Lumberton counsel member. 

One person is in custody. No names have been released at this time. 

 

 

 

