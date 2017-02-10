Is the convenience of meal delivery subscriptions worth the cost?

More Americans are limiting their trips to the grocery store and relying on meal delivery services like Blue Apron to feed their families.

But is the convenience worth the costs? Larry Miller put his own Blue Apron subscription to the test and shared his results.

Miller says his family is no stranger to meal delivery services, subscribing to Blue Apron four months ago...mainly out of convenience. Miller receives two meals for 4 people delivered once a week on Sundays.

One of the meals, is a Za-atar Chicken Souvlaki. The recipe calls for 4 chicken breast, 4 pocketless pitas, Tahini Sauce, one onion and a few other items.

The cost of this meal to feed four is roughly 35 dollars-----half of the nearly 70 dollars his family pays a week.

So, is our time saving luxury saving or wasting money?

Miller headed to one of the more moderately priced grocery stores in town to check it out. Aisle by aisle he picked up items noted in the ingredients list. For the chicken, it costs nearly $10. The pitas were about $3. The yogurt was only a buck, and the Tahini was pretty pricey.

"So the recipe calls for for a couple of teaspoons of Tahini sauce," says Miller, "...but at the grocery store you can only get a jar like this and this alone is about $11."

The total cost of the ingredients---about $36.

So in this case---the Blue Apron was cheaper than going to the store and getting groceries on your own. So it seems you can save time and money with a home delivery service.

It's worth noting not every meal works out this way. Depending on sales and prices, its likely grocery stores will beat meal delivery service costs.

(© 2017 KBMT)