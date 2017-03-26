Investigators indentify man killed in Lumberton crash

LUMBERTON - A Lumberton man is dead after being ejected from his SUV Saturday night.

Investigators say Johnny Ray Segeada, 48, was driving southbound on U.S. 96 at the Kountze-Silsbee "Y" when he veered off the roadway and struck a guard rail. Reports indicate he was ejected from the SUV.

Hardin County Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton pronounced Segeada dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.

A 26-year-old Lumberton man was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Officers said speed could be a factor in the crash and are investigating to see if alcohol was involved.

DPS, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton Fire and EMS assisted Lumberton Officers at the scene.

