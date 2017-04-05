Investigation underway in BISD school bus crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON - What started as a fun day for students at Charlton-Pollard Elementary turned into a scary one in an instant on Wednesday.

“My reaction? Fear. Like any parent I just wanted to make sure she was okay.” Said Morgan Jones.

Lumberton Police say this BISD school bus carrying 48 people, most of them fourth graders, was involved in a large three vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 69 in Lumberton.

The students were coming back from a field trip at Big Thicket National Preserve.

“Luckily, there were no deaths here. Some injuries, some scared kids, but they all did really well and were really well behaved.” Said Chief Danny Sullins with Lumberton Police Department.

Dozens of first responders helped students as they sat on the ground waiting for their parents.

Jeff Morel from Beaumont told 12News he was thankful for his 10-year-old daughter, Genesis, is alive and well.

“They called me and said they were in a wreck so I came down here as soon as I could.” Said Morel.

12News even saw the moment Genesis ran towards her parents when they first arrived on the scene.

“I was really, really happy because if they weren’t here I don’t know what I was going to do.” She said.

Lumberton police are investigating the crash and are hoping a security camera inside the bus will help in the investigation.

BISD spokesperson, Nakisha Burns, released a statement on Wednesday night saying: “Our primary focus is our students. We want to thank all individuals that helped at the scene, volunteers, administrators, BISD staff, as well as the Lumberton Police Department. They did an extremely well job. We appreciate the support of our community.”

