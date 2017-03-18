Investigation underway after man dies at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into jail when he passed out and died, Saturday.

Sheriff Zena Stephens says the man was arrested by Port Arthur police officers on a criminal trespassing charge around 9 a.m.

Investigators say as officers escorted him to the jail, the man passed out. Medical personnel started CPR and Acadian ambulance also responded.

He was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

The man's identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

The District Attorney's office, Jefferson County internal affairs, Port Arthur police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are all involved in the investigation.

Sheriff Stephens says no altercation happened prior to the man passing out.

