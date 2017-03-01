Inmates steal truck, go airborne after high speed chase

Authorities say an inmate at a prison work release program in Louisiana stole an employees pick-up truck and led sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase.
When the suspect hit spike strips in Webster Parish, he lost control sending the vehicle off ther oad and then airborne
The truck eventually ended up flipped and on its roof.
Both the suspect and passenger were taken into custody.
(© 2017 KBMT)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs