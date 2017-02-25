ORANGE COUNTY - A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition at Christus Southeast Texas Hospital St. Elizabeth after she was found hanging in a holding cell at the Orange County Jail.

Officials said just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Orange County Correctional Facility requested medical assistance when a female was found hanging in a holding cell. The correctional officer working that area of the jail had made routine rounds and was housing another female in the cell, in-between rounds, when she discovered the inmate in distress.

Jail and medical staff responded and began life-saving measures. Acadian Ambulance arrived and the inmate was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital where she is reportedly in critical condition.

The woman had been arrested earlier in the day by Orange police and booked into the jail at 10:44am on a misdemeanor drug charge. Officials say she was the only inmate in the cell at the time of the incident.

The Orange County Criminal Investigative Division, the Orange County District Attorney's Investigator, and Orange Police Department Investigators responded to assist the Texas Rangers with the initial call.

Sheriff Keith Merritt stated there will be a thorough and continuing investigation into this incident.

