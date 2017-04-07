Inmate found in Orange county jail expected to fully recover

John Marcotte Photo/Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORANGE - The Orange County Judge is planing to meet with the sheriff and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards after the second inmate within two months was found hanging in a cell at the Orange County Jail.

John Victor Marcotte, 59, of Vidor, is in critical condition in a Beaumont hospital after he was found hanging in his cell at the Orange County Jail Thursday morning.

Marcotte was arrested earlier this week on Monday, April 3, by Vidor Police on a bond forfeiture warrant stemming from a DWI arrest according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County Judge Stephen Brint Carlton told 12News that the sheriff contacted him immediately after the incident and was continuing to provide him with updates.

"Each time someone is harmed or tries to take their life it's concerning for everybody" Carlton said .

He also said he was praying that the inmate would be ok.

When asked if he thought the two recent hangings were unusual for the jail Carlton said he said he thought that based on the jail population it may be on the high side.

There were no deaths in the Orange County jail in 2016 and one in 2015 according to sheriff's office spokesperson Deputy Janois Strause.

Marcotte was housed in the jail's infirmary after falling out of his bunk in another part of the jail the release said.

The on-duty nurse found him hanging in his cell at about 10:36 a.m. Thursday morning the release said.

Rounds were made every 25 minutes by the nurse who was making her rounds about five minutes early when she found Marcotte according to the release.

Medical and jail staff responded to assist and reported that when an Acadian Ambulance arrived the Marcotte's breathing was labored but he was breathing on his own the release said.

Acadian Ambulance transported him to the Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he is in stable condition according to a Friday afternoon release from the sheriff's office.

He is conscious, alert and speaking and should be released from the hospital in a few days.

Texas Rangers will be investigating the incident with assistance from Orange Sheriff's Office investigators and the DA investigator.

Judge Carlton said there was also a suicide in 2013 inside the jail. There were also deaths in 2011 and in 2012 inside the jail.

